Does labor peace with officials point to labor peace with players?

In 2012, the negotiations between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association became hostile, contentious, and belligerent, culminating in a lockout. In 2011, the negotiations between the NFL and the NFL Players Association became hostile, contentious, and belligerent, culminating in a lockout.

So with the league and the officials recently striking a new deal with no public vitriol, does it mean that the league will accomplish the same thing with its players?

NFLRA executive director Scott Green told Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal that the latest negotiations with the NFL had a “totally different tenor” than the failed Fail Mary lockout.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“There’s definitely been a change,” Green said. “Whether it’s specific, and can totally be put on what occurred previously, or the advantages they see financially in moving forward and getting these things done, I don’t know.”

If it’s the latter, that could be good news when it comes to getting a deal done with the NFL’s players.

The deal between the league and its players has much greater stakes, obviously. But the two sides have had on-again, off-again talks since April, and there has yet to be any public sign of acrimony.

Possibly, it’s because there has been no acrimony. Possibly, it’s because the two sides have agreed to keep any dirty laundry under wraps, since it hurts everyone if the media and fans become obsessed with whether another work stoppage will happen. Such chatter also can make a lockout a self-fulfilling prophecy.

That said, the NFLPA continues to prepare its players for a potential work stoppage. In a recent email to NFLPA-certified agents, executive director DeMaurice Smith praised them for making their clients aware of the possibility that there will be no football in 2021.

Story continues

“At each stop, we ask our men if and how the agent community has prepared them for a potential work stoppage and the response from players has been near-unanimously positive,” Smith wrote regarding his ongoing team-by-team visits. “Your support and commitment to preparing our players for a work stoppage puts us ahead of schedule in our preparations and I want to personally thank you for ensuring that we are all preaching and practicing solidarity.”

The simple reality is that, the more prepared players are for a lockout, the less likely the league will be to implement one. If the league senses that the players would crumble in a work stoppage, the league will be more likely to drive a much harder bargain during negotiations.

Ultimately, the question is whether the league wants to do a deal sooner or later. The sooner the league wants to get something done, the more likely the league will be reasonable with its demands. Given that the league hopes to parlay labor peace into the next billions-dollar broadcasting windfall, the “totally different tenor” that applied to the negotiations with the league’s officials may continue with the league’s players.