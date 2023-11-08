How does Kyler Murray's return boost the Cardinals? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don discuss how the Arizona quarterback's likely return to the field this week will raise the value of his teammates in the eyes of fantasy managers. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

MATT HARMON: Dalton, I definitely got into a point where I was done with Kyler Murray in Kliff Kingsbury's horizontal rate offense. So looks like we are going to get him, his first start in the Jonathan Gannon, Drew Petzing era here. And I'm pretty excited to see what he looks like in this offense.

DALTON DEL DON: Yeah, Arizona managed 58 yards on 48 plays last week. So [INAUDIBLE] Clayton Tune didn't stand a chance. Murray, yeah, this is nice news for Trey McBride, who in an impossible situation last week maintained a nice target share. And Marquise Brown, I mean, he really could go suddenly from leading the league in uncatchable targets to a top 15 fantasy wide receiver. Murray's competent.

And one would think Murray's not going to run as much returning from the knee surgery. So I think it's a nice setup for Hollywood Brown, who was a top 10 fantasy wide receiver over the first six weeks last year before his injury. And with Murray I think he can be very, very productive down the stretch.

Murray, I don't know what to expect other than an improvement over what we saw last week with Clayton Tune. Yeah, his [? YPA ?] dropped last year. He's going to be coming from the injury. It's an audition for him and Arizona coaching staff to see what they're going to do next year and with these possible top draft pick.

MATT HARMON: I think there is a real part of the Arizona Cardinals that want Kyler Murray to succeed this year. To not be in the first overall pick here in a couple of weeks. I think they want him to-- look, because they obviously are tied to him right now financially. Of course, they can move things around. You know the whole deal. It is what it is.

And like if they're picking first overall I think they're just starting over with a new quarterback and they'll try to trade Kyler Murray. But I think there's a chance that he could play them out of this pick. And I actually think they'd kind of be fine with that. And like you mentioned, it's good news for Marquise Brown. It's good news for Trey McBride.

James Conner potentially coming back from injured reserve soon. Michael Wilson, their rookie receiver, I think has played pretty well in isolation this year and is a guy that in a more traditional NFL vertical offense that Kyler Murray can push the ball down the field to. Look, I'm not saying that the Cardinals, Dalton, are about to be some offensive juggernaut. But if Murray comes back and he is the player he was in 2021 and not 2022, I mean, even in parts of 2022 he was still really good. But if he's that guy, I think there's a chance that there are some real sleepers and proven commodities in this offense.