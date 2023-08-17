What does the Kristaps Porzingis foot injury mean for the Boston Celtics’ 2023-24 season?

The Boston Celtics face injury news as star big man Kristaps Porzingis has been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, impacting his availability for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Expecting a full healthy NBA season from Porzingis is unrealistic given his injury history, so the team is likely hoping he plays around 60 games while managing his health for the playoffs. The trade swapping Marcus Smart for Porzingis raised concerns about acquiring an injury-prone player, but it’s a calculated risk in pursuit of a title after a season that convinced the ball club’s front office that a significant change was needed.

To hear more about the finer-grained details Porzingis’ foot issues put the Celtics in, check out the clip embedded below to hear what the folks behind the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire