Associated Press

Bill Self hasn’t had to go through many stretches like this in his 20 seasons at Kansas. Self knows this isn’t the same Jayhawks team that won the national championship last season. Kansas (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) has gone from having one of the nation’s most experienced rosters to a much younger group without a proven presence in the post in a loaded Big 12 Conference that may be better than ever.