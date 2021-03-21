Does Kenny Golladay's addition change the Giants' 2021 NFL Draft plans?

Dave Gettleman gesturing and smiling during Combine

Kenny Golladay is a Giant. The team finally landed their big threat on the outside for Daniel Jones to work with for years to come. So you can check off dynamic playmakers on offense for GM Dave Gettleman this offseason.

Now what happens in the 2021 NFL Draft?

The Giants were always considered to take one of the top receivers on the draft board if they fell to No. 11 overall. But is that still the case after Golladay inked his four-year pact with Big Blue?

If a player like Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith falls to 11, it's going to be very hard to pass up. Waddle has Tyreek Hill comparisons and that doesn't come very often. And Smith put on a show during his Heisman Trophy run with Alabama last season.

Calling one of their names would lead to a wide receiver room that includes the draftee, Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and John Ross. And that's not to mention Kyle Rudolph and Evan Engram at tight end as well as Saquon Barkley returning to the backfield.

The offense on paper would be absolutely stacked. But, remember, this is still a rebuilding team.

Could the Giants take a player like LB Micah Parsons if he falls down? Maybe they like one of the more pure edge rushers like Kwity Paye or Gregory Rousseau.

The Giants also have a need at cornerback next to James Bradberry. Caleb Farley and Patrick Surtain II are the top dogs in this year's class, though some mock drafts have both of them going in the Top 10. If they fall out, it would make sense position-wise to take one of them.

And of course, the offensive line is always a work in progress. The Giants like the young group they have now, but what about a versatile guy like Rashawn Slater? He can play tackle and guard scouts believe in the NFL, and since Kevin Zeitler was cut, slotting him in at right guard instead of Shane Lemieux could be a real option.

What this article is really trying to say is the Giants now have options to go with at 11th overall. Before Golladay, a player like Waddle or Smith falling out of the Top 10 more likely than not would've been a Giant.

While that can obviously still happen if Gettleman is looking for more playmakers, adding a player to fill a different need on the roster could be the better move in his eyes.

