Who does Kendrick Perkins think is the NBA's most overrated player? Paul George

Former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins has an opinion about everything. And that includes the NBA's most overrated player.

Appearing on NBC Sports Boston's Celtics Pregame Live, Perkins was asked about who he thought was the league's most overrated. After some hesitation, he came with his answer.

"To me, it's Paul George," Perkins said.

And his reasoning? You can hear it here, via the Celtics on NBC Sports Boston's Twitter account.

According to @KendrickPerkins, the most overrated player in the NBA is Paul George pic.twitter.com/iWVP053mW5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 7, 2020

"Everybody put him in that superstar status but I don't believe that," Perkins said. "I've witnessed too many times where Paul George has disappeared. And, to me, in my opinion, he's one of the most overrated players."

That's certainly a bold take from Perkins. After all, George is averaging 20.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for the Los Angeles Clippers while continuing to play the stellar defense that made him an MVP contender last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

George hasn't been asked to do as much with the Clippers and has only played in 40 games this season due to injuries. But as the team's second star next to Kawhi Leonard, he has been solid.

Still, Perkins has never been afraid to speak his mind, and maybe he has a point. If George wilts down the stretch, perhaps he'll prove Perk right.

For more of Perkins' thoughts in the lead-up to the Celtics' game against the Utah Jazz, check out the clip below or watch it on YouTube.

