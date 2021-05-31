Does Julio Jones have a preferred trade destination?

AJ Spurr
·1 min read
Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones has spent all 10 season of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons. Even though he became a national star with the franchise, both sides have seemingly called the relationship quits for various reasons.

Multiple teams have reportedly contacted the Falcons, and there have been rumors of official offers having already been made.

Until a team’s front office comes out and announces a finalized, agreed-to deal, nothing is certain.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported yesterday that Jones has spoken to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson about joining the team. To further this connection, Russini claims the Seahawks have made contact with Atlanta’s front office to begin working on details of a trade.

It’s not often that a player that’s about to get traded has conversations with his potential future quarterback. So, to hear they not only spoke, but discussed the possibility of playing together, means that Jones probably likes the idea of heading out west.

An offense consisting of Wilson, Jones, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett would be a very scary sight.

