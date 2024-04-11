What does the Jrue Holiday extension mean for the Boston Celtics’ future?

The Boston Celtics just signed veteran point guard Jrue Holiday to a four-year, $135 million contract extension with the Celtics that will take him through the 2027-28 season. In the present, that is a massive boon to Boston to remove a lingering issue ahead of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. But could that come back to bite the Celtics down the road?

As noted by Adam Taylor in his “Celtics Chronicle,” Jaylen Brown’s supermax extension kicks in next season, and Derrick White and Jayson Tatum are both due for some big money boosts as well. How long can Boston keep this team together? “For as long as they are competing for the title,” writes Spotrac’s Keith Smith. ” Long playoff runs and potentially winning a championship will go a long way toward easing any concerns over paying a massive payroll bill.”

“The more difficult answer involves hitting a decision point if the team falls short of contending for a title,” he adds. “At that point, paying this kind of money for a team that isn’t getting it done is untenable.”

Smith also notes that it “gives (team president) Brad Stevens some tradable salary to work with down the line” should unexpected issues come up. “Let’s say we’re in the 2026 offseason, and Boston has some depth issues,” the cap expert posits.

“They can move Holiday, who will likely be making around $35 million that season, in a deal to replace some depth. Having some movable salary is going to be huge for teams dealing with the second apron.”

