How does Josh Heupel close gap between Tennessee football and Georgia? It's not an easy answer

It was time for Josh Heupel to answer the “close the gap” question on Saturday.

Lane Kiffin briefly had to do it. So did Derek Dooley, Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt.

Every Tennessee football coach since Phillip Fulmer has had to address the question that looms anytime a national champion beats the Vols this badly.

Now it was Heupel’s turn after No. 18 UT (7-4, 3-4 SEC) lost 38-10 to No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0), the two-time defending national champion.

How does Tennessee close the gap with the best team in college football?

“We’ve still got to continue to take steps in what we’re doing as a program,” Heupel said. “It’s our personnel, the depth of our program, all those things to continue to climb the ranks inside this league.

“(Georgia) is a really good football team, you know what I mean? What they’ve done over the last couple of years is special. And we’ve got a ways to go.”

That’s a comprehensive answer. But what are the nuts and bolts of a Vols plan to catch up with Georgia? It must involve better coaching, better recruiting or better player development – or probably all three.

Look at the opposing sideline at Neyland Stadium to see how Georgia has combined those elements for a program that hasn’t lost in 28 games – tied for the longest winning streak in SEC history.

Can Vols catch up to Georgia's talent?

Let’s start with players. Then we’ll get to coaches.

Georgia is loaded with former five-star and four-star prospects. The Bulldogs’ past four recruiting classes ranked No. 1, No. 4, No. 3 and No. 2, according to 247 Sports Composite.

Tennessee has a one active five-star on its roster – quarterback Nico Iamaleava – and he appears to be redshirting because he’ll play no more than four regular-season games.

The Vols’ past four recruiting classes ranked No. 11, No. 22, No. 17 and No. 10. Most of the recruits from the 2020 and 2021 classes, who signed under Pruitt, are no longer on the team.

And the scholarship numbers were cut during Heupel’s first two seasons because of a five-year probation due to NCAA recruiting violations under Pruitt.

“As we started year one, we were way down on number of scholarships,” Heupel said. “We’ve gotten closer to 85. You’re trying to develop some young guys from within, and I think that’s important. (Georgia has) done that.

“They’ve added through the (transfer) portal too, but a lot of it has been kids inside their program. So we’ve got to continue to develop and recruit.”

Tennessee’s 2024 class, which will sign in December, is ranked No. 12. Georgia is ranked No. 1.

So unless the Vols can make a big splash in the transfer portal or develop their current players at a high level, the gap could grow.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel after a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

UT lacks Georgia's depth, and it showed

The depth disparity was evident when Tennessee had to fill holes against Georgia due to injuries.

Starting offensive tackles John Campbell and Gerald Mincey were out. Former walk-on Dayne Davis and former three-star junior college transfer Jeremiah Crawford replaced them.

Starting defensive back Tamarion McDonald was out, and backup Jourdan Thomas left with an injury early in the game. Walk-on Will Brooks played the rest of the game in their place.

Several other players have been lost to season-ending injuries, and the Vols have not found comparable replacements. And that showed against the deepest team in college football.

“This game doesn’t care. There are no asterisks,” Heupel said. “The next man has got to be up and play at a championship level.”

Josh Heupel won early, so fans don't want to wait

Tennessee fans also aren’t eager to give Heupel a pass, and that’s because he nearly closed the gap with Georgia a year ago.

In Heupel's second season in 2022, the Vols went 11-2 and knocked off No. 1 Alabama. But they fell short of the mountaintop because of a loss to eventual national champion Georgia.

“I don’t think (the 2022 success) makes the challenge any different,” Heupel said.

But it does. Heupel showed once that he could almost reach a national title. So fans don’t want to wait long for another legitimate shot.

In that sense, Heupel is answering the “close the gap” question with more proof of concept than of his predecessors.

Kiffin wasn’t at UT long enough for his answer to matter. Dooley and Pruitt never got out of the starting blocks. Jones flirted with the concept with a 9-4 record in 2015 and 2016.

The Vols could have that same record this season, and it’ll be a disappointment under Heupel.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Damron (18) and Tennessee defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally (1) check in with Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) after a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Coaching is an issue, but it matters most on offense

Coaching is a problem. Heupel acknowledged that in lamenting his team’s poor performance, especially on offense.

But is it play-calling, where Heupel has a strong voice? Has UT failed to fill the shoes of offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who left after the 2022 season to become the coach of South Florida? Does the defensive staff need revamped?

Keep in mind that UT ranked No. 36 in scoring defense in 2022. It was ranked No. 29 this season before the Georgia game. So the Vols can win with this defense if their offense is once again elite.

And the drop-off on offense especially has Heupel’s attention. Something must improve in coaching, player development or talent.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve looked at scoreboards like we have this year,” Heupel said. “Really disappointing that we haven’t found a way to put points on the board.”

Heupel’s offense has ranked in the top 10 in scoring each of his previous five seasons as head coach. His UCF teams scored more than 42 points per game from 2018-20. His first two UT teams averaged 39.3 points in 2021 and an FBS-high 46.1 points last season.

These Vols are barely in the top 50 in scoring offense at 30 points per game.

Veteran Tennessee player summed up the solution

So what’s the answer to the “close the gap” question?

Fifth-year senior linebacker Aaron Beasley offered the best response without realizing it.

This was Beasley's fifth game against Georgia, and he’s lost all five.

The Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 and building toward national title contention in 2019 and 2020 when they beat the Vols. They were ranked No. 1 when they beat the Vols the past three times.

When asked how this Georgia team compares to those, Beasley summed it up.

“I feel like they’ve had a little more talent in the past,” Beasley said. “But what you see out of them is that they are a very fundamentally sound team. And they play as a team.”

So elite talent is one element. Depth is another. But a championship team needs player development, capable leadership and a winning plan from coaches.

VOLS REPORT CARD Tennessee crashes as home win streak ends

It takes every piece to be Georgia or beat Georgia. There's no individual solution that closes the gap. It's all the above.

Heupel must attack every disparity this offseason. But like he said, the Vols have a long ways to go.

