What does Joel Klatt think of Kyle McCord?

College football analyst Joel Klatt recently released a list of his top quarterbacks in the transfer portal, and one of Nebraska’s top targets is on the list. Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has recently been a priority for the Huskers, and Klatt had high praise for the former five-star prospect.

I think Kyle McCord is a really good player. The guy lost one game by six points at the No. 1 team in the county. I know he made a mistake in the guy, but he doesn’t turn the ball over. He’s a former five-star guy and a heck of a player.

McCord started all 12 games for the Buckeyes in 2023. He threw for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The five-star prospect entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4 after Buckeye head coach Ryan Day refused to commit McCord as the starter in the Cotton Bowl.

What do you think of @joelklatt’s top 3 transfer portal QBs? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cScHt5bIwk — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) December 6, 2023

