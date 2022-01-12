What does Joe Judge’s termination mean for Giants QB Daniel Jones?

Now that Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge are gone and the New York Giants are reportedly ready to join the rest of the NFL in the new millennium, the tough questions need to be asked.

That starts with….is Daniel Jones the Giants’ future at quarterback?

The answer is…we don’t know yet. A new general manager will be hired in the next few weeks and they will hire a new head coach. They will then sit down and decide if they will hitch their wagon to Jones.

Jones has shown he has ability to make plays. His mobility is a plus and he is one of the more successful deep throwers in the NFL. The past two seasons, however, the Giants’ game plan has not capitalized on those traits.

Jones’ downside is threefold. First, he has propensity for turnovers that he kind of showed signs of breaking out of. Next, he’s horrible on third down and in the red zone.

Then, there is Jones’ durability. He missed the final six games of this season, two last season and three in 2019 due to injury. Sure, you can blame the offensive line and scheme to a degree, but the new GM is going to take this into account when making any decision.

With two very high first round picks in the upcoming NFL draft, the Giants have a lot of options. They may decide to try and land a veteran signal caller such as Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson via a trade.

They also could select a QB in the draft if they believe that there is one in this class worth taking that high.

Either way, Jones is no longer considered a cinch to be the Giants’ face of the future. We will find out for sure soon when the new GM and coach arrive and announce their plans.

The Giants have to make a decision on Jones’ fifth-year option for 2023 by May but a decision should be in place way before that. Free agency opens in mid-March and the NFL draft will be held the final weekend in April.

