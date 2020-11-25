How does Jeremy Chinn stack up to the competition for Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Alaina Getzenberg, Jonathan Alexander
·6 min read

Coming into the 2020 season, Jeremy Chinn wasn’t considered among the candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

A late second-round pick out of Southern Illinois, Chinn had potential, but the Arizona Cardinals’ Isaiah Simmons was the hybrid player catching a significant amount of attention.

However, Chinn has developed into one of the Panthers’ best and most reliable defenders. His numbers throughout the season have come close to and rivaled the Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign linebacker Luke Kuechly put together for the Panthers in 2012.

There is plenty of competition for the award this year. Second overall pick Chase Young of Washington is a popular contender. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen is as well. Chinn’s name is often just off the slate, but does he deserve to be at the front of that conversation? Will missing the game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs due to a knee injury make an impact?

Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow shared his thoughts on the topic two weeks ago.

“Jeremy has played really well for a rookie. If he wins it, he deserves it. I take nothing away from any other rookie in the league, I’m sure some players are having some great seasons, too, but I’m pulling for Jeremy if he’s in the running,” Snow said.

The Observer’s Panthers beat reporters Alaina Getzenberg and Jonathan M. Alexander debate the topic. Let’s go.

Getzenberg: Realistically we’re not at a point where the argument is there for Chinn to be the runaway for the award, but there is no doubt that he is a top contender and has been having a great season.

Despite missing the game vs. the Chiefs, he leads all rookies with 74 tackles and is second on the team behind linebacker Shaq Thompson. An important thing to keep in mind is how much the Panthers ask Chinn to do. He’s not just a safety and he’s not just a linebacker. He does a little bit of everything — weakside and strong linebacker and more. Snow didn’t even know what position to call what he plays.

Chinn is also on the field constantly and has started all nine games he’s played in. He has played at least 89% of defensive snaps in those games and 100% of snaps three times.

He is one of the most explosive defenders the Panthers have. General manager Marty Hurney made a wise choice in trading up to pick Chinn. Have other rookie of the year candidates made that kind of impact on their team?

Alexander: As I look around the league, there are a few candidates, including Queen, Young and Tampa Bay’s Antoine Winfield Jr., who are starting and lead their teams in select defensive categories.

I don’t think there is a right or wrong answer as to who will win Defensive Rookie of the Year. There is no clear front runner.

But if I’m playing devil’s advocate, I think the biggest knock against Chinn is that his statistics don’t stand out in a great way. He only has one interception, he has no sacks, no forced fumbles, no fumble recoveries and only one tackle for loss.

Will the majority of the 50 panelists who, likely have not seen many games from Chinn, vote him over Young, Queen, Winfield? I don’t see it happening. Queen, who would likely win the award if it was decided today, leads the Ravens with 70 tackles and six tackles for loss. He also has two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, a defensive touchdown, and two sacks.

That doesn’t take away from Chinn’s impact. He does so much for this Panthers team, with his ability to play multiple positions and adapt to certain situations.

Getzenberg: If he has one issue he really needs to clean up, it’s missed tackles. He’s tied with safety Tre Boston for the most on the team with 11, per Pro Football Reference.

In comparison to the season Kuechly had his rookie year, Chinn has pulled back. Through the first 11 games in 2012, Kuechly had 105 tackles. Granted, that’s playing one more game than Chinn and while solely filling a middle linebacker role. Chinn is not at the production or impact level Kuechly was that year.

One thing that probably won’t be taken into consideration but should is his role on the team. Other Panthers defenders have discussed Chinn as one of the emotional leaders of the defense. He’s someone that veterans look to. That’s rare for a rookie.

“Even with being a rookie, I’d say he’s the tone-setter,” team captain and linebacker Tahir Whitehead said. “He’s a physical guy, he’s fast, he’s going to fly around, he’s high in spirit all the time, and I always tell him, ‘all right, man, you’re a rookie and all, but at the end of the day, you’re a leader on this team.’ We look to you when we’re watching film to see, OK, how’s Jeremy out there playing.’

There might be other players with better stats, but I’m not sure how many rookies have veteran players saying that about them. This is another area that won’t be considered, but on top of that, he’s a special teams weapon. He rushed for a first down on a direct snap vs. the Atlanta Falcons a few weeks ago.

Alexander: And that showed what type of athlete he is. He’s counted on to do so much, similar to how Kuechly was in Year 1. But yes, missed tackles are an issue at times. And he hasn’t been great in pass coverage either.

Chinn often guards the opposing team’s No. 1 tight end. He has given up four touchdowns this season in pass coverage and has only one interception.

When targeting Chinn, opposing quarterbacks are 34 of 47 for 314 yards, four touchdowns and one interception and have a 109.9 passer rating against him.

While Queen has not been great in pass coverage either, he’s been slightly better. Opponents are 29 for 42 against him for 249 yards and two touchdowns with a 100.2 passer rating.

The lack of name recognition will hurt Chinn in the end.

Getzenberg: Chinn’s production has also been down as of late, statistically, with seven tackles over the last two games. Stats don’t tell everything, but they will impact this award. A lack of prime-time games might hurt him as well, but there’s no doubt his name should be in the conversation, which is a positive for the Panthers going forward.

