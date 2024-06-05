Does Jayson Tatum need to outplay Luka Doncic for the Boston Celtics to win the 2024 NBA Finals?

Does Jayson Tatum need to outplay Luka Doncic for the Boston Celtics to win the 2024 NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks? Or does the St. Louis native need to focus less on his individual game and give the contest what it needs instead?

The answer to this question and whether or not Tatum gets the answer right could very well be the difference between Banner 18 and another offseason of major roster changes and disappointment engulfing the team and fan base once again. Bobby Manning from CLNS Media teamed up with Noa Dalzell from Celtics Blog to discuss whether Tatum needs to outplay Doncic for the Celtics to win it all, ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire