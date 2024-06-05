Who does Jayson Tatum need to be for the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals?

Who does Jayson Tatum need to be for the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals? Does Tatum need to be the stereotypical alpha scorer, putting up huge counting stat totals? Or do the Celtics need the St. Louis native to give the game what it needs when it needs it, and to trust and empower his talented Boston teammates?

To talk that aspect of the looming series over, CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning welcomed NBC Sports Boston broadcaster Drew Carter to a recent episode of “The Garden Report” podcast, as well as to preview the ’24 NBA Finals more generally.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire