What does Jayden Daniels think of the Commanders’ weapons?

For weeks, we’ve heard endless speculation that LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will be the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Washington Commanders. While we have heard nothing from Washington general manager Adam Peters, almost everyone who covers the NFL believes Daniels will be the pick.

Last week, there was a brief situation in which it appeared that Daniels’ agent had an issue with how the Commanders handled his top-30 visit. Instead of a one-on-one visit, Washington hosted around 20 players on the visit, including four of the draft’s top quarterbacks. However, that turned out to be much ado about nothing.

So, while it looks like Daniels is headed to Washington, what does he think of some of the players who will surround him?

In an appearance on “Night Cap” with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson on Sunday, Johnson asked Daniels about playing with wide receiver Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson in Washington.

“They got some dogs over there,” Daniels said.

Will Daniels be throwing to McLaurin and Dotson in September?

We find out in two days.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire