Does Jalen Nailor still have a shot at WR No. 3 after missing minicamp?

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor was one of the more impressive Vikings during organized team activities, and it appeared that he might have had the right foot in front of him as being a dark horse at wide receiver three for the team’s offense. However, injuries have been a theme with Nailor since he came into the NFL from Michigan State in 2022 as a sixth-round pick.

According to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, Nailor missed the entire minicamp due to an illness. Which could indicate strong candidates like Brandon Powell and Trent Sherfield have the inside track as the third receiver.

“Jalen Nailor, who was one of the more impressive Vikings performers throughout the first few organized team activities, was not present this week. The Vikings said he missed workouts due to an illness. Absences have been a theme for the 2022 sixth-round pick, who lost time last year because of a lower-leg injury and concussion. His uncertainty also raises a question: Do the Vikings need another receiver beyond Brandon Powell and Trent Sherfield?”

There have already been constant questions surrounding Minnesota’s receiving corps. The Vikings do have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. But T.J. Hockenson will miss some time recovering from an ACL injury suffered last season. There are still a few guys on the market Minnesota could bring in to challenge Powell, Sherfield, and Nailor for that No. 3 spot.

In two seasons with the Vikings, Nailor has 12 receptions for 208 yards and a score.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire