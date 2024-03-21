Does Jalen Milroe have a cadence issue? What Kalen DeBoer said

Does Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe have a cadence issue? His new coach Kalen DeBoer doesn't think so.

"I guess I can really only go off of what we have done right now, and we haven't had any problems there," DeBoer said on Thursday speaking to the media. "We use our cadence, and it's the clap cadence, so Jalen, all the quarterbacks have done a good job. I think from what I have seen we haven't really had any problems at all."

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day brought into question Milroe's cadence the other day when speaking to the media in regard to center Seth McLaughlin's struggles making clean snaps last season. Day made sure to point out that errant snaps have not been an issue.

"Seth's snaps have been great," Day told reporters earlier this week "I know that was a little bit of a concern, I think it had a little bit to do with the (quarterback's) cadence or whatever. He's been doing great."

McLaughlin was the Crimson Tide's starting center for the last three seasons before transferring to Ohio State following Alabama's Rose Bowl loss to Michigan. McLaughlin struggled making clean snaps all season, including multiple low snaps in the loss to Michigan, one that came on Alabama's final fourth down play for a spot in the national championship.

KALEN DEBOER: Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about the new Alabama football coach

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama softball and football recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Kalen DeBoer weighs in on Jalen Milroe's cadence