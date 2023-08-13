How does Jackson Carman’s play in the preseason impacts Bengals’ plans for La’el Collins?

For the third consecutive training camp, Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Jackson Carman’s role on the team remains undetermined.

Carman, 23, is entering his third year with the Bengals and as he gets ready for the upcoming season, the same question remains: What will his role be?

The hope when Cincinnati drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft was that he would be quarterback Joe Burrow’s franchise left tackle for years to come. That shipped sailed when the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year contract through 2026.

Jackson Carman (79) was thought to be a potential left tackle for Joe Burrow for years to come when he was drafted in the second round in 2021, but that plan as no longer an option as the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. through the 202 6 season.

So, now what?

The Bengals have played Carman at guard, left tackle and he started off this training camp getting most of his reps at right tackle in training camp. Carman has had opportunities to win starting jobs at all three positions and has yet to be able to do so. Carman started at right tackle in the Bengals’ first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers and put together a mediocre performance with every starter but safety Dax Hill not playing. At practice on Sunday, Carman was moved back to the left side where he took reps at left tackle.

This is supposed to be the year Carman solidifies what he can be in the NFL and through three weeks of training camp and one exhibition game, he’s yet to cement his role.

During the first preseason contest on Friday, the Bengals played Jackson through the fourth quarter. This means the Bengals want to see more from Carman. Head coach Zac Taylor is mindful of the number of snaps he gives his players during these games and the fact that Carman was playing that late into the game is telling.

“I really want to work on not flipping as early in my sets and being able to re-flip my hands sooner especially on those outside moves,” Carman said of what he wants to improve in the next game against the Atlanta Falcons. “And then also just get more depth with my inside foot and stay level with my base at the same time.”

Carman’s preference is to play left tackle but the opening after this season in the Bengals’ starting lineup is at right tackle. If Carman continues to struggle on the right side, where does that leave him?

If the Bengals’ coaching staff doesn’t feel confident enough in Carman based off his performance in practice and the preseason games, will he still be the Bengals’ first option as a swing tackle if Jonah Williams or Brown suffers an injury?

This is where La’el Collins enters the conversation. Collins is still recovering from his ACL injury that he suffered in late December. He is not expected to be able to play any time soon. When the Bengals signed him ahead of the 2022 season, they gave Collins a three-year deal with a potential out after the first season.

Williams and Brown are the starters at right and left tackle so it seemed highly likely when Collins is healthy and can pass a physical the Bengals would move on from him.

But, with Carman’s shaky performance, it begs the question: Is keeping Collins on the roster with a $9 million cap hit as the insurance policy at tackle the best option?

Fortunately for the Bengals, they have time to wait and see how things play out before making any decisions. Carman isn’t necessarily fighting for a roster spot based off the questionable depth Cincinnati’s offensive line has outside of Max Scharping, but it’s hard to forecast at the moment where he will fit on the depth chart.

And there’s always the possibility if the next two preseason games don’t go well for Carman, could the Bengals sign a player at position on the waiver wire like they’ve done in previous years and move on from him?

There’s a lot to still be determined for Carman over the next month.

