What does the J.J. Watt signing mean for Patrick Peterson, Haason Reddick?

The Arizona Cardinals have made a big splash in free agency even before free agency begins. They announced the signing of star defensive end J.J. Watt to a two-year contract. The deal is reportedly worth $31 million and includes $23 million in guaranteed money.

Without knowing the details as to what the cap hit will be in 2021, this obviously has ramifications for what the Cardinals can do in free agency.

Two key free agents — linebacker Haason Reddick and cornerback Patrick Peterson — now appear unlikely to return.

Reddick, who had 12.5 sacks in 2020, breaking out after Chandler Jones suffered a season-ending torn biceps, will be tough to bring back, depending on what the market bears for him.

Peterson likely can still command about $10 million per year.

Devon Kennard has been viewed as a potential cap casualty but that was also to make room for Reddick or Markus Golden.

There are still moves to be made in the next couple of weeks before free agency begins, but with the addition Watt, Reddick’s and Peterson’s return seem less likely than before.

