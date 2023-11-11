When does Iowa State football play today? Time, stream, TV for Cyclones at BYU

Flung out west for the first time in conference play, Iowa State football plays at BYU on Saturday evening. ESPN will televise the 9:15 p.m. contest.

The Cyclones (5-4, 4-2 Big 12 Conference) are looking to get back on track after falling at home last week to Kansas. With tough games upcoming against Texas and Kansas State, Saturday is Iowa State's best chance to reach bowl eligibility.

BYU, meanwhile, has had an up-and-down inaugural season in the Big 12. The Cougars (5-4, 2-4) have dropped three of their last four games, including blowout road losses at Texas (35-6) and West Virginia (37-7) in the last two weeks. Similarly, this is BYU's best chance to reach bowl eligibility considering the Cougars end with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Saturday's game.

How to watch and listen to Iowa State football at BYU today

TV: ESPN

Livestream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State football at BYU start today?

When: 9:15 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah

Who are the announcers for Iowa State football at BYU today?

Play-by-play: Dave Flemming

Color analyst: Brock Osweiler

Sideline reporter: Kayla Burton

What are the betting odds for Iowa State football at BYU today?

Moneyline: Iowa State -305, BYU +245

Spread: Iowa State -7.5

O/U: 41

All odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Iowa State's 2023 football schedule

Sept 2 vs. UNI (W, 30-9)

Sept 9 vs. Iowa (L, 20-13)

Sept 16 at Ohio (L, 10-7)

Sept 23 vs Oklahoma State (W, 34-27)

Sept 30 at Oklahoma (L, 50-20)

Oct 7 vs TCU (W, 27-14)

Oct 14 at Cincinnati (W, 30-10)

Oct 28 at Baylor (W, 30-18)

Nov 4 vs Kansas (L, 28-21)

Nov 11 at BYU, 9:15 p.m.

Nov 18 vs Texas

Nov 25 at Kansas State

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch today's Iowa State at BYU football game. Time, TV