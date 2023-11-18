When does Iowa State football play today? Time, stream, TV for Cyclones vs. Texas

Hoping to shake up all of college football with an upset, Iowa State hosts Texas Saturday night inside Jack Trice Stadium. FOX will televise the 7 p.m. contest.

The Cyclones (6-4, 5-2 Big 12 Conference) return home with bowl eligibility clinched after thumping BYU last Saturday. Iowa State is still alive for the Big 12 title game if it can topple No. 7 Texas in front of a packed house.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns (9-1, 6-1) sit atop the league with hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Doing that will require several things, starting with a win in Ames.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Saturday's game.

How to watch and listen to Iowa State football vs. Texas today

TV: FOX

Livestream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

MORE: Watch Iowa State vs. Texas on FUBO

What time does Iowa State football vs. Texas start today?

When: 7 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

Who are the announcers for Iowa State football vs. Texas today?

Play-by-play: Jason Benetti

Color analyst: Brock Huard

Sideline reporter: Allison Williams

What are the betting odds for Iowa State football vs. Texas today?

Moneyline: Texas -290, Iowa State +230

Spread: Texas -7.5

O/U: 46

All odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Iowa State football's 2023 schedule

Sept 2 vs. UNI (W, 30-9)

Sept 9 vs. Iowa (L, 20-13)

Sept 16 at Ohio (L, 10-7)

Sept 23 vs Oklahoma State (W, 34-27)

Sept 30 at Oklahoma (L, 50-20)

Oct 7 vs TCU (W, 27-14)

Oct 14 at Cincinnati (W, 30-10)

Oct 28 at Baylor (W, 30-18)

Nov 4 vs Kansas (L, 28-21)

Nov 11 at BYU, (W, 45-13)

Nov 18 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Nov 25 at Kansas State

