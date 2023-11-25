When does Iowa State football play today? Time, stream, TV for Cyclones at Kansas State

Hoping to finish off this regular season on a high note, Iowa State football plays at No. 19 Kansas State on Saturday evening. Fox will televise the 7 p.m. contest.

The Cyclones (6-5, 5-3 Big Ten Conference) are coming off a 26-16 home loss to Texas, while Kansas State (8-3, 6-2) enters off a 31-27 victory at Kansas. Iowa State is also looking to answer back after falling to the Wildcats, 10-9, last season.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Saturday's game.

How to watch and listen to Iowa State football at Kansas State today

TV: FOX

Livestream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

MORE: Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State on FUBO

What time does Iowa State football vs. Kansas State start today?

When: 7 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 25

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas

Who are the announcers for Iowa State football at Kansas State today?

Play-by-play: Tim Brando

Color analyst: Spencer Tillman

Sideline reporter: Josh Sims

What are the betting odds for Iowa State football at Kansas State today?

Moneyline: Kansas State -360, Iowa State +285

Spread: Kansas State -10

O/U: 45.5

All odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Read more Iowa State football coverage

Peterson's game preview and prediction for Iowa State football vs. Kansas State

Peterson: Iowa State's Rocco Becht is in the hunt for freshman All-America quarterback

What it means to lose the Iowa State football vs. Kansas State annual rivalry in the Big 12

Iowa State's 2023 football schedule

Sept 2 vs. UNI (W, 30-9)

Sept 9 vs. Iowa (L, 20-13)

Sept 16 at Ohio (L, 10-7)

Sept 23 vs Oklahoma State (W, 34-27)

Sept 30 at Oklahoma (L, 50-20)

Oct 7 vs TCU (W, 27-14)

Oct 14 at Cincinnati (W, 30-10)

Oct 28 at Baylor (W, 30-18)

Nov 4 vs Kansas (L, 28-21)

Nov 11 at BYU, (W, 45-13)

Nov 18 vs Texas, (L, 26-16)

Nov 25 at Kansas State, 7 p.m.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch today's Iowa State at Kansas State football game. Time, TV