When does Iowa State football play today? Time, stream for Cyclones at Baylor

Refreshed after a needed bye week, Iowa State heads back out on the road for Saturday's afternoon matchup at Baylor. Big 12 on ESPN+ will televise the 2:30 p.m. contest.

The Cyclones (4-3, 3-1 Big 12 Conference) were off last week after winning three of their last four conference games. Victories over Oklahoma State, TCU and Cincinnati have Iowa State thinking bowl game if it can deliver in the final stretch. Baylor, meanwhile, has had a rough go of it this season. The Bears (3-4, 2-2) have two road wins this season but are just 1-4 at home.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Saturday's game.

How to watch and listen to Iowa State football at Baylor today

Livestream: ESPN+ ($), subscription required

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State football at Baylor start today?

When: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas

Who are the announcers for Iowa State football at Baylor today?

Play-by-play: Mark Neely

Color analyst: Barrett Brooks

Sideline reporter: Tori Petry

What are the betting odds for Iowa State football at Baylor today?

Moneyline: Iowa State -148, Baylor +124

Spread: Iowa State -3

O/U: 47

All odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Iowa State's 2023 football schedule

Sept 2 vs. UNI (W, 30-9)

Sept 9 vs. Iowa (L, 20-13)

Sept 16 at Ohio (L, 10-7)

Sept 23 vs Oklahoma State (W, 34-27)

Sept 30 at Oklahoma (L, 50-20)

Oct 7 vs TCU (W, 27-14)

Oct 14 at Cincinnati (W, 30-10)

Oct 28 at Baylor (2:30 p.m.)

Nov 4 vs Kansas

Nov 11 at BYU

Nov 18 vs Texas

Nov 25 at Kansas State

