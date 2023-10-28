When does Iowa State football play today? Time, stream for Cyclones at Baylor
Refreshed after a needed bye week, Iowa State heads back out on the road for Saturday's afternoon matchup at Baylor. Big 12 on ESPN+ will televise the 2:30 p.m. contest.
The Cyclones (4-3, 3-1 Big 12 Conference) were off last week after winning three of their last four conference games. Victories over Oklahoma State, TCU and Cincinnati have Iowa State thinking bowl game if it can deliver in the final stretch. Baylor, meanwhile, has had a rough go of it this season. The Bears (3-4, 2-2) have two road wins this season but are just 1-4 at home.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Saturday's game.
How to watch and listen to Iowa State football at Baylor today
Livestream: ESPN+ ($), subscription required
Radio: Cyclone Radio Network
MORE: Watch Iowa State at Baylor on ESPN+
What time does Iowa State football at Baylor start today?
When: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas
Who are the announcers for Iowa State football at Baylor today?
Play-by-play: Mark Neely
Color analyst: Barrett Brooks
Sideline reporter: Tori Petry
What are the betting odds for Iowa State football at Baylor today?
Moneyline: Iowa State -148, Baylor +124
Spread: Iowa State -3
O/U: 47
All odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Read more Iowa State football coverage
Podcast: Refreshed after bye week, Iowa State football begins closing push with trip to Baylor
Peterson: Predicting an Iowa State win at Baylor. Which freshman could be significant?
Peterson: Iowa State football has risen from 64-point loser to favorite over past decade
Peterson: Iowa State text group fans are in a do-it-now, three-for-three state of mind
Rocco Becht's patience and trust a big part of Iowa State football's resurgence
Iowa State football readies for five-game sprint to the finish after bye week
Expectations were high for Jayden Higgins, but the Iowa State receiver has impressed early
Iowa State's 2023 football schedule
Sept 2 vs. UNI (W, 30-9)
Sept 9 vs. Iowa (L, 20-13)
Sept 16 at Ohio (L, 10-7)
Sept 23 vs Oklahoma State (W, 34-27)
Sept 30 at Oklahoma (L, 50-20)
Oct 7 vs TCU (W, 27-14)
Oct 14 at Cincinnati (W, 30-10)
Oct 28 at Baylor (2:30 p.m.)
Nov 4 vs Kansas
Nov 11 at BYU
Nov 18 vs Texas
Nov 25 at Kansas State
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch today's Iowa State at Baylor football game. Time, TV