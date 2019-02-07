Does this interaction between Rob Gronkowski and Bill Belichick hint at Gronk's retirement? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Now that the 2018-19 season is over, and the Patriots are Super Bowl champions for the sixth time, the focus shifts to the future of Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski said after Super Bowl LIII that he was going to take a week or two to think about whether he will retire, or return for another year. Few people would be shocked if Gronk does decide to hang 'em up, as the Patriots tight end has dealt with a myriad of injuries throughout his career and wasn't his usual dominant self this season.

Gronk has done a nice job of deflecting questions regarding his future, though he and head coach Bill Belichick may have hinted at his plans during their post-Super Bowl interaction.

"You're a hell of a player," Belichick says to Gronk.

"And you're a hell of a coach," Gronk responds. "You're the best. ... We found a way. We found our identity at the end of the year. That's all we needed to do. Keep on grinding."

Belichick to Gronk: "You're a helluva player."



Gronk to Belichick: "And you're a helluva coach. You're the best. ... We found a way. We found our identity at the end of the year. That's all we needed to do. Keep on grinding. Hahaha. That's all it was." (via NFL Mic'd Up) pic.twitter.com/LFfkgIF1cR



— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 7, 2019

Could it just be a simple complimentary exchange between a player and his longtime coach? Of course. But it could seem like a farewell of sorts.

Whether it was a farewell or not, Gronkowski finally got to party with Belichick, and that's all that really matters until an official announcement on Gronk's future is made.

