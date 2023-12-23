Does improved second half on Thursday mean Hogs have found answers ahead of SEC play?

It was a tale of two halves yet again for Arkansas basketball on Thursday night. Unlike their near-loss to Lipscomb last Saturday, the Hogs were looked terrible in the first half, but were able to put together an impressive second half and get the win.

Eric Musselman still hasn’t been able to settle on a firm rotation of guys, but the strong second half effort might give him some help in that department. With one game before SEC play begins, the Razorbacks are in desperate need of find some continuity in their rotations before the “real” season begins.

More importantly, though, they need their marquee names to play up to their potential on more consistent basis. Khalif Battle, Tramon Mark, Trevon Brazile and even El Ellis all need to be much more productive on a nightly basis for Arkansas to reach their potential.

Let’s take a closer look at some numbers that bode well and are cause for concern as the Hogs enter gear up for the conference slate.

Bench leading the way

Arkansas’ bench has been their only consistent source of offense over the last three games. Thursday night was the Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle show off the bench, leading to the Hogs outscoring Abilene Christian 62-23 in bench points.

Over the last three games, the Hogs have outscored their opponents 161-61 in bench points. That trend will be pretty important to keep an eye on as the rotations become more rigid the next few games.

The turnover problem

Arkansas was able to limit their turnovers in the second half of Thursday night’s win, but still finished with a total of 17 turnovers. They allowed 16 points off those turnovers, and were -9 in that category.

The Razorbacks currently rank 266th in the country in turnover margin, with a -1.1 ratio. Taking care of the ball and forcing more turnovers than you commit will go a long way in the Hogs turning things around this season.

High-quality shots from deep

Entering this season, improved shooting from 3-point distance was expected from this roster. While we’ve seen flashes of that, it’s not really been at the level most expected.

In Thursday’s win, the Hogs went 7-15 (46.7%) on 3-pointers which raised their season average to 34.7% – ranking 126th in the country. The most important contributing factor was the quality of those looks from deep.

Instead of forcing low-percentage threes early in the shot clock, the Hogs were much better about working the ball around for a good looks later into the shot clock. That is the kind of smart decision-making and maturity that Arkansas will need to display into SEC play.

