Does Illinois play today? College football schedule for Illini's next game after Week 9 bye

After a year in which Illinois was in contention for the Big Ten West title, the Fighting Illini's 3-5 record eight games into the 2023 season is something of a step back.

The Fighting Illini lost a heartbreaker to Wisconsin in Week 8, falling 25-21. Quarterback Braedyn Locke led the Badgers down the field in under three minutes and threw the game-winning touchdown with fewer than 30 seconds left on the clock. to knock Illinois to its current record

But with four games left after the bye week, there's still a path for Illinois to become bowl-eligible for the second time under Bret Bielema.

Here's a look at the Fighting Illini's remaining schedule following their Week 9 bye:

Does Illinois play today?

Illinois is off in Week 9.

Once the Illini return, they hit the road to face Minnesota (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) in Minneapolis, then return home to face Indiana (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) at home. Following that is a road trip to Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) followed by the regular-season finale at home vs. Northwestern (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten).

Iowa has been the best of those four teams so far this season, but has also suffered major injuries on the offensive end (including to their quarterback and top two tight ends). All four of those games are potentially winnable for Illinois, making the timing of the Week 9 bye all the more important.

Winning three of the last four games will grant Bielema's Illinois team bowl eligibility. Considering its current 3-5 record, it may be a tough task. But the Illini still have opportunity in front of them.

Illinois 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Illinois 30, Toledo 28 Friday, Sept. 8 Kansas 34, Illinois 23 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 7 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Illinois 23, FAU 17 Saturday, Sept. 30 Purdue 44, Illinois 19* Friday, Oct. 6 Nebraska 20, Illinois 7* Saturday, Oct. 14 Illinois 27, Maryland 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 Wisconsin 25, Illinois 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Minnesota* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Iowa* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)**

College football schedule Week 9

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV Indiana at No. 10 Penn State University Park, Pa. 11 a.m. CBS Maryland at Northwestern Evanston, Ill. 11 a.m. Big Ten Network Michigan State at Minnesota Minneapolis 2:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Purdue at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 2:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin Madison, Wisc. 6:30 p.m. NBC

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Does Illinois play today? Illini's Week 9 college football schedule