What does House v. NCAA mean for Ole Miss athletics?

Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter has long been a proponent of student-athletes getting a piece of the pie. Now that it’s about to become an even bigger reality in the world of college sports, there will be some navigation of uncharted waters.

The agreed-to framework of a settlement for the House v. NCAA case will result in revenue sharing between athletes, their schools and their respective conferences. House v. NCAA is a suit against the NCAA and Power 5 conferences over the revenue it generates annually which is not shared with athletes, per ESPN and CNN. Student-athletes since 2016 will be able to make claims for lost earnings, ESPN said. The NCAA generated $17.5 billion in revenue in 2022 alone, per CNN.

Schools will now be able to pay players directly in addition to NIL deals with collectives. Power 5 schools can set aside $20 million per year over all their sports to pay players, per ESPN. The NCAA and Power 5 conferences “agreed to the framework” of the settlement last week, per Sports Business Journal’s Ben Portnoy.

“The NCAA's national office would foot the bill for a $2.7 billion payment for past damages over the course of the next 10 years,” ESPN reported. “The NCAA would generate the majority of that money partly by cutting back on the funds it distributes to Division I schools on an annual basis.”

Ole Miss’ athletic department runs on an annual budget of about $150 million, Carter said. The $20 million set aside for revenue sharing — while an absolute net-positive in Carter’s eyes — is no small part of the total budget. It will require creative ways of creating additional revenue equivalent to 13.3% of the department’s budget while also cutting costs where possible.

While the settlement hasn’t been officially ruled on and won’t go into effect for a few years, the case was among the biggest topics of conversation at the SEC’s Spring Meetings in Destin, Florida this week.

“I don’t think that it’s contentious in any way. I think that we just have to solve a problem. We have to solve a new financial situation that’s coming before us,” Carter told the Daily Journal Friday. “ … We have no problem with rev share. We think that this is something that student-athletes deserve, and we’re happy to do it. But at the same time, it just creates some practical things you have to work through.”

Among the key factors, Carter said, is figuring out where the athletic department can “trim a little of the fat” as far as spending is concerned. Carter noted that spending in college athletics has “maybe … gone a little too far” as far as private travel and recruiting expenses are concerned and is an area where better efficiency could prove fruitful.

Cutting individual sports is “not off the table” but “would be a very last resort.”

“We’re going to have to look really closely at everything here at Ole Miss. … (But) it’s not just Ole Miss. … Even some of your more higher-resource departments are looking at ways to tighten the belt,” Carter said. “ … We certainly don’t want to effect the student-athlete experience.”

NIL structure was introduced in 2021 as a way for college athletes to be paid for their name, image and likeness. That has led, however, to “more of a pay for play model” rather than student-athletes getting paid based on their market value, Carter said. The latest court ruling might be a step towards leveling the playing field as schools themselves will be able to set the market.

Carter believes collectives — specifically Ole Miss’ Grove Collective — will still have impact going forward and can still fundraise in the same creative ways it has as schools “try to find ways that we can bridge the gap” with some of the higher-resourced athletics departments.

“I believe the collectives are still going to have a role, and there’s going to be something there for them to help us manage this and different things there,” Carter said. “But at the same time, now every time Jaxson Dart or Matthew Murrell or whoever go out on the floor or the fields, they’re wearing our logo. They’re wearing the Nike shoes. They’re wearing the things that are part of our athletics program. So, they should be compensated for that.”