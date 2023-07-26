When does 'Hard Knocks' start? 2023 premiere date, team, what to know before first episode

The return of the NFL season also means the return of HBO's "Hard Knocks" television series.

"Hard Knocks" chronicles an NFL team through training camp as the team prepares for the upcoming football season.

The show, which premiered in 2001 with the defending Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens, delves into the personal and professional lives of players, coaches and staff. It usually focuses on high draft picks adjusting to NFL life as well as players with unique or inspirational backgrounds and their attempts to make the regular season roster.

This year will mark the 18th preseason edition of the series, which has won 18 Sports Emmy Awards during its run. In-season versions of the series debuted in 2021.

The show is produced by NFL Films and HBO and has been narrated by actor Liev Schreiber since its inception, with the only exception being 2007, when the Kansas City Chiefs season was narrated by actor and Chiefs fan Paul Rudd.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season of "Hard Knocks."

When does 'Hard Knocks' start?

The new season of "Hard Knocks" premieres Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. ET, according to HBO's website.

Subsequent episodes will air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET until the season finale on Sept. 5, according to NFL.com.

Which team will be featured on 'Hard Knocks' this season?

The New York Jets will be the focus of this season.

A key storyline expects to be the Jets' major offseason addition: four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who comes to New York after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Robert Saleh, who is in his third year with the team, also has a talented group of young players on the roster, including Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, who won last year's offensive and defensive rookie of the year awards, respectively. All-Pro selections C.J. Mosley and Quinnen Williams lead a stout defense.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talks to reporters at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

"NFL Films has a long and storied relationship with the Jets, from the early days of the AFL and Joe Namath's '#1' salute after Super Bowl III, to The Sack Exchange, and the team's first appearance on 'Hard Knocks' in the midst of back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances," said Patrick Kelleher, executive producer at NFL Films, via NFL.com.

"The 2010 Jets changed the profile and the success of 'Hard Knocks' forever. That Jets team made football fun for fans," Kelleher added. "We are excited for a new partnership with this iconic organization."

How to watch 'Hard Knocks' on TV, livestream

Episodes will be available to watch on HBO and its Max streaming service (formerly known as HBO Max).

How do teams get selected for 'Hard Knocks'?

After facing resistance from teams, the NFL announced in 2013 that the league could force a team to participate in the show if a team doesn't volunteer.

While the league still prefers to have a volunteer, if one does not appear, a team will be appointed.

According to an NFL.com article from 2013, "all organizations will be eligible with the exception of those that have a first-year head coach; teams that have made the playoffs in at least one of the last two seasons; and teams that have participated in the previous 10 seasons."

Other teams eligible for the 2023 season included the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders.

List of 'Hard Knocks' seasons, teams

The series took a 5-year hiatus between 2002 and 2007 because the NFL couldn't find a team willing to participate. The show also wasn't produced in 2011 due to the NFL lockout.

