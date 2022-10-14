What does GSH on Chicago Bears orange jerseys stand for?

What does 'GSH' on Bears orange jerseys stand for? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears unveiled new orange jerseys and helmets for Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders.

The orange uniforms attracted a lot of attention. But, what about the "GSH"?

What does GSH on Bears jersey mean?

The GSH on the arm of the Bears' uniform is an honor of George Stanley Halas, aka Papa Bear.

Halas was the founder and original owner of the Chicago Bears franchise. Halas also played for the team and served as the team's head coach four different times.

Halas wore the No. 7 jersey, which was retired - one of 14 numbers the Bears have retired.

In Lake Forest, the Bears' facility is named Halas Hall.

He also co-founded the American Professional Football Association, now the National Football League.

His impact on the NFL has earned him many honors as well.

He was one of the first 17 inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is also on George Halas Drive.

The NFC Championship Game Trophy bears his name since the 1984-85 playoffs.

The Bears are still owned by the Halas family, primarily by his daughter Virginia McCaskey. His grandson, George McCaskey, is the Bears' current chairman. He replaced his brother Michael in 2011.

Halas won eight NFL championships and was twice named the coach of the year by the Associated Press. He was named to the 100 greatest Bears of All-Time list and the NFL's 100th Anniversary team.

