Does Gomez deserve a place in Southgate's squad?

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering questions about England's squad for Euro 2024 before Gareth Southgate announces his provisional 30-man group at 14:00 BST on Tuesday.

Tony C asked: Given the question marks on form and fitness throughout the squad, I would have thought a versatile player such as Joe Gomez would be a shoo-in given his excellent overall form for Liverpool, playing in every position across the back four and a couple of games in midfield. Thoughts?

Phil answered: I think he should be under serious consideration for that very reason, Tony, especially with questions marks over form and fitness for players who might figure at left-back such as Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier. A versatile, adaptable player always gives a manager extra options at a major tournament.