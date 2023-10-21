Does Georgia play today? College football schedule for Bulldogs' game after Week 8 bye

Georgia’s dream of a third-consecutive national championship, which would be the first in FBS football since the 1930s, remains firmly intact heading into Week 8.

More than halfway through the 2023 college football regular season, the Bulldogs are undefeated, with a 7-0 record and a No. 1 ranking in both of the sport’s major national polls, including the US LBM Coaches Poll. They’re not only unbeaten, but largely untested, with a 27-20 road victory against Auburn on Sept. 30 standing as their only win that came by fewer than two scores.

That quest for another College Football Playoff appearance and championship will need to come with some rest for coach Kirby Smart and his team heading into the remainder of the season.

Here's everything you need to know about Georgia’s remaining 2023 college football schedule:

Does Georgia play today?

The Bulldogs will not play during Week 8, as it’s their designated bye week.

Following the week off, Georgia will face rival Florida (5-2, 3-1 SEC) in their annual neutral-site game in Jacksonville, Florida on Oct. 28. The Bulldogs have won five of the past six meetings between the SEC East foes. After the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” Georgia has games against three currently ranked teams in consecutive weeks: No. 20 Missouri (6-1, 2-1) on Nov. 4, No. 12 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1) on Nov. 11 and No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) on Nov. 18.

Georgia football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 49, UAB 21 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, No. 20 Kentucky 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 20 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 12 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 15 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

College football schedule Week 8

Here is the full SEC schedule for Week 8 of the college football season:

Matchup Location Time (ET) TV Mississippi State at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. Noon ESPN No. 15 Tennessee at No. 8 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 3:30 p.m. CBS South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri Columbia, Mo. 3:30 p.m. SEC Network No. 12 Ole Miss at Auburn Auburn, Ala. 7 p.m. ESPN Army at No. 19 LSU Baton Rouge, La. 7:30 p.m. SEC Network

