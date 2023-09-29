Does Georgia football's Kirby Smart have interest in coaching in the NFL? Here's his answer

Kirby Smart spent a season as an NFL assistant coach after leaving Mark Richt’s Georgia football coaching staff in the early stages of his career.

Would the two-time national championship head coach consider coaching “one day” in the NFL again?

That’s what an audience member named Eddie asked Smart Thursday night at Smart’s weekly radio show.

“I don’t right now,” Smart said. “I never say never to anything, but it’s not something that I’m passionate about. I love the relationship with the college kids and it’s been fun doing it here at the alma mater. It’s something you want to do for a long time and you want to have a lot of success.”

The 47-year old Smart is recruiting at a high level and the Bulldogs seem positioned to be a perennial playoff contender. He is developing plenty of players that go to the next level with 25 drafted the last two years.

His team is No. 1 ranked again this year heading into Saturday's game at Auburn and seeking to win a third straight national title.

Smart was safeties coach under Nick Saban with the Miami Dolphins in 2006 before following Saban to Alabama where he coached from 2007-15 and served as defensive coordinator.

“I don’t think about the NFL thing,” Smart said. “I don’t even get to watch their games so it’s like a different whole game. No’s the answer now.”

