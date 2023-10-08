Does Georgia football coach Kirby Smart really not know who Miley Cyrus is?

Quarterback Carson Beck, who just put up his biggest numbers in four seasons with Georgia football, had already been speaking to reporters for several minutes when the number of media members before him thinned.

One person who had asked a question informed Beck that the 6-0 Bulldogs are now bowl eligible.

There was laughter around.

“That is a fact,” Beck said.

More: Georgia football, the SEC's lone unbeaten, played like a No. 1 team in crushing Wildcats

More: Where did Georgia football's Carson Beck's sizzling start vs. Kentucky rank for Bulldogs?

Georgia gaining bowl eligibility hasn’t been a question since, maybe, the 2010 team reached the Liberty Bowl.

Here are three questions after Georgia’s 51-13 thrashing of Kentucky Saturday night:

Does Kirby Smart really not know who Miley Cyrus is?

He says he doesn’t. Reporters leaving his press conference doubted that’s actually true.

The reason this comes up is the wrecking ball theme in the Bulldogs program leading up to the Kentucky game.

"I don't know who Miley Cyrus is,” Smart said. “What does she have to do with a wrecking ball?”

Cue Miley.

I came in like a wrecking ballI never hit so hard in loveAll I wanted was to break your wallsAll you ever did was wreck meYeah, you, you wreck me.

Kentucky could have done some wrecking to Georgia’s season (or made a major dent) if they pulled the upset Saturday.

OK, back to the wrecking ball thing.

“We used the wrecking ball analogy, and we showed wrecking balls all week and just said, 'It's going to get more and bigger and bigger and bigger, and the bigger the wrecking ball is, you know, force = mass x acceleration,” Smart said. “We talked all week about a lot of mass and a lot of acceleration, and I thought that our offensive line, when you say what was I proud of, their ability to run the ball against Kentucky was the difference in the game."

Smart is a big Eric Church fan. He’s got a “Like a Wrecking Ball” song that Smart knows.

That old house is gonna be shakin'I hope those bricks and boards can take itBut I won't be surprised if the whole damn place just fallsI'm gonna rock you baby, like a wrecking ball

Smart said the wrecking ball videos was “just a big ball hitting a wall and knocking it down. Each week, each day in the meeting, it got bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger, and we wanted to be the wrecking ball.”

What did offensive coordinator Mike Bobo have to say after the offense hit on all cylinders?

We don’t know because Georgia assistant coaches aren’t made available for interviews during the regular season, but here’s what Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White said.

“I thought whoever it was, whether it was (Brock) Bowers, the running backs I thought ran hard for them, I thought they played with an edge, and they got off to a quick start,” he said. “As a play-caller, I couldn't get it right either. I couldn't put the guys to time up the perfect pressure. I was either a play early or I was a play late.”

Bobo in the Georgia coaches box could do no wrong.

His offense put up 608 yards and Georgia scored the most points in an SEC game in the regular season against a team not named Vanderbilt since 53-14 against Missouri in 2017.

“He had a fire night tonight and I’m proud to call him my OC,” said running back Kendall Milton who rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown. “I’m proud to call him the OC and proud to be on this offense and be on this team.”

Said Smart: “The offensive staff had a great plan and executed the plan, but at the end of the day, the ability to run the ball opens things up and gives you the ability to do a lot of things offensively which we were able to do.”

Rara Thomas, the Mississippi State transfer, had 5 catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

“He's the biggest guy that can change our offense,” Smart said. “It loosens your whole defense up when you've got a guy at X that can win some one on ones. If he comes to life and keeps growing like he's done, he makes us harder to defend.”

How many Georgia football losses has someone born Nov. 8, 2020 lived through?

The Bulldogs are now 39-1 since that nearly three-year old entered the world.

Georgia is now tied for the fourth longest winning streak by an SEC team ever with 23, a program record.

Alabama has the three longest. It won 28 in a row twice in 1991-93 under Gene Stallings and 1978-80 under Bear Bryant and 26 in 2015-16 under Nick Saban.

Georgia tied Tennessee’s 23 in a row from 1937-39 under Robert Neyland.

Smart pushed back that Georgia gets everyone’s best game.

“They're not giving us their best game because of our ranking or a winning streak or any of that,” he said. “They want to play their best game because that's what they need to do. So we want to play our best game because we want to play it. … I embrace winning and enjoying the moment.”

He added: “It's not going to go on forever. When we do lose, when that happens, we're going to move to the next one too.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Three Georgia football questions include pop star not named Tyler Swift