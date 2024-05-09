Does Gene Smith think Michigan win streak vs. Ohio State should have an 'asterisk' ? 'Of course I do'

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith is nearing retirement. But he's still thinking about the football team's losing streak against Michigan.

Ohio State has lost three straight to the Wolverines and last beat Michigan to end the 2019 regular season. But in an interview on WOSU's "All Sides with Anna Staver," Smith was asked whether the win streak should have an "asterisk for at least two" of Michigan's wins due to an alleged sign-stealing scandal.

"Yeah, of course I do," Smith said. "Of course I do. The rules are in place to protect the integrity of the game and try your best to create a level playing field. When those rules are violated, it affects those principles. We have to keep that in perspective."

Connor Stalions, a Michigan football staff member, was at the center of an alleged sign-stealing scheme through in-person, on-campus scouting and audio and video recording of signals, which are each against NCAA rules.

Dec 13, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Ohio State University Athletic Director Gene Smith listens to coach Ryan Day during a news conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

Stalions purchased tickets to more than 30 games at 11 Big Ten schools in three years, including Ohio State's home game against Penn State in 2023.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh denied knowledge of the alleged sign-stealing, but was suspended by the Big Ten for the final three games of the 2023 regular season because his team violated the league's sportsmanship policy. Harbaugh also was suspended for the first three games of Michigan's 2023 season as a self-imposed penalty for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period.

Michigan won the 2023 National Championship.

Smith also said he is not one to look back on Ohio State's lack of success against Michigan.

"I think what's important for us is to look forward," Smith said. "We host that team up north this fall. I'm assuming... it will be what it's always been. The last time that we had the level of interest in that game was 2006, one versus two. I think this year, it probably won't be one versus two. But it will be one versus somebody. And we have to make sure we pack that place and we're ready to roll early."

Smith's tenure at Ohio State will end June 30.

