What does Gavin Sawchuk's surge mean for OU football? 'Couldn’t come at a better time'

PROVO, Utah — Late in the third quarter Saturday against BYU, OU’s offense was scuffling.

The game was tied, but momentum was slipping away from the Sooners, as was their hope for a strong finish to the season.

Then Gavin Sawchuk asserted himself.

Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold’s late third-down completion that put away the Sooners’ 31-24 win might have been the offensive play of the day for OU, but it likely never would’ve gotten to that point without a pair of critical runs at the end of the third.

On back-to-back plays, Sawchuk gained 42 yards to not only give the Sooners the ball in BYU territory for the first time in the second half but give OU its first two first downs after halftime.

The Sooners wound up coming away empty on the drive — which ended on Zach Schmit’s 28-yard missed field goal — but it still set the tone for what was to come.

OU running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) runs for a touchdown past BYU linebacker AJ Vongphachanh (10) during Saturday's game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

“Big time,” Arnold said of Sawchuk. “He had those two big carries. I know we didn’t score on that drive, but just to come out on that next drive, we had that same juice and were able to go out and score.”

And, of course, that came from Sawchuk, whose 16-yard touchdown run put the Sooners ahead for good with just less than eight minutes remaining.

The Sooners’ 144 rushing yards were their fewest since rushing for just 103 against Cincinnati on Sept. 23, but they averaged 5.2 yards per carry in the second half.

Much of that production came from Sawchuk, who had 81 of his 107 yards rushing in the second half.

“What I loved is that the first guy never tackled him,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “I don’t think the first guy tackled him all day and he got better as the game went on and with the situation that we were in, we needed that and he produced and he made it happen.”

That was especially true on the touchdown run, where he fought through traffic at the line of scrimmage, shedding a tackle try by Cougars’ safety Talan Alfrey, then broke another tackle near the goal line to score.

“You gotta be able to run through trash,” Sawchuk said. “That’s one thing we’ve emphasized in the running back room this whole season, is not only just being able to make the right reads, but running through trash, making plays out in open space, winning your on-on-one battles. So that’s the emphasis we’ve been focusing on.”

That’s been a big change recently.

OU running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) runs through a tackle by BYU cornerback Zion Allen (35) in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

“Early in the season, we didn’t break a ton of tackles,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said. “And at times, we have. But consistently that second and that third level have not been our friend there and running the football. But late in the game, that’s when you want to be your strongest. Late in the season, that’s when you want to be your strongest.

“So couldn’t come at a better time, some of the things that he was able to do there late in the third and fourth quarter.”

Sawchuk’s production was minimal throughout much of the season, as an offseason hamstring injury lingered.

Through the first eight games of the season, he had 34 carries for 127 yards.

In the last three, though, he’s combined for 49 carries for 353 yards.

Saturday, he overtook walk-on Tawee Walker, who kept OU’s running game afloat early, for the team lead in rushing yards.

“He’s done a really good job of just being back in playing shape,” Lebby said. “It’s taken a while but said it, I think last week after the game, he is playing his best football and proud of him for, man, just staying the course.

“Look forward to continuing to lean on him when we need him.”

