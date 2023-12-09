How does this gambling expert feel about the future of Ryan Day?

I had the honor of sitting down with one of the most prominent college football gamblers in the world in Colby Dant (@TheColbyD) from The Sports Gambling Podcast network. Also known as Pick Dundee, Dant is the host of The College Football Experience podcast and the College Basketball Experience, but today we are diving into his football expertise.

It’s really easy for us to listen to the talking heads on network television and their opinion, but Dant literally puts his money where his mouth is and provides listeners with not only his thoughts on every single college football game each week, but also what specific games he is placing his hard earned cash on.

When evaluating the reality of college football and looking for a second opinion on the state of the Ohio State football program, I am looking for someone who watches as much college football as possible and someone who has an actual investment in the results of these games. Mr. Dant checks both of those boxes in excess. The following are my four questions and his answers.

Q: Should Ryan Day be fired, why or why not, and when does the plug need to be pulled?

Dant: I think he should be given more time. Perhaps next season if they lose to Michigan and underachieve against great opponents.

Q: Who would be your top replacements and why?

Dant: Mike Vrabel and Urban Meyer come to mind. Luke Fickell if he has a great year at Wisconsin. I could also see Dan Lanning or Kalen DeBoer potentially.

Q: If he isn’t fired, what needs to change?

Dant: They made the move to get more physical. Another year on building on that should help. QB improvement is essential though.

Q: With the Big Ten expanding will Ohio State still be in the upper tier?

Dant: Yes. I wouldn’t panic all the way yet. Michigan, Ohio State, then Oregon, Washington, and Penn State as top tier.

