What does future hold for Lammers?

When Sam Lammers left Rangers for Utrecht back in January, his career at Ibrox looked to be over after just six months.

The Dutch striker arrived from Serie A side Atalanta on a four-year deal to some acclaim last summer, but Rangers fans quickly grew frustrated with their new man's profligacy in front of goal.

The 27-year-old scored just two goals in 31 outings for his new club, and was duly loaned to the Eredivisie by manager Philippe Clement, where he has rediscovered his scoring touch.

Lammers scored 11 goals in 20 appearances with Utrecht and also became the first player to score in seven consecutive Eredivisie games.

Reports suggested the Dutch outfit were keen to make the move permanent, but the chances of that were dented earlier this week when Utrecht announced the signing of striker David Min from RKC Waalwijk.

With Kemar Roofe's time at Ibrox at an end, there is a space in Clement's squad for another forward player and Lammers now looks set to return to Glasgow.

Were Lammers to be successfully reintegrated by Clement, it would complete one of the most remarkable turnarounds of any player ever at Ibrox, but that feels unlikely given how pleased Rangers fans were to see him leave just six months ago.

Lammers has pre-season to try impress his Belgian boss, but another loan move seems probable, unless Rangers can recoup most of the fee they spent to bring him to Glasgow in the first place.