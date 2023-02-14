What does the future hold for Aaron Rodgers? 'NFL Now'

The Tennessee Titans hired former Green Bay Packers executive and salary cap analyst Chad Brinker as their assistant general manager on Tuesday.
The football star had the revelation about his bonus shortly after the game
Derek Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, and according to Ian Rapoport, he's using it.
The hire of Shane Steichen should firmly close the door on the Colts' revolving veteran quarterback carousel.
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
With the Raiders and Derek Carr careening toward a parting of the ways, an experienced agent reached out with a theory. What if the Raiders simply keep Carr, allow the $40.4 million in guarantees to vest, and either trade him or cut him later? If Carr wants to play this year — and if he [more]
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
Twelve NFL teams are still seeking their first Super Bowl title, including four that have never played in the big game.
For all the convoluted, complicated combinations of letters, numbers, and/or words that become NFL plays, they can be a lot simpler. The play that put the Chiefs ahead for the first time in Super Bowl LVII had only two words in the call. Corn dog. That’s the name of the snap that featured received Kadarius [more]
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
Those who think the Bears will trade the No. 1 pick to the Colts are on high alert right now.
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
Beyond the obvious, here's why the Eagles' Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs should sting. By Dave Zangaro
This was a wonderful father-son moment after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.
Fittingly, or not, the Raiders and their nine-year quarterback will officially divorce on Valentine’s Day. Derek Carr must exit the roster by 3:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday. If not, he’ll be on the roster when NFL business commences on Wednesday, February 15. Which would result in $40.4 million in injury guarantees converting to full guarantees. [more]
Renowned surgeon and ex-Steelers doctor James Bradley was ordered to pay $29.2 million in the verdict. Nick Foles testified at the trial.
Here’s why Chiefs coach Andy Reid almost called timeout before one of the Super Bowl’s biggest plays.