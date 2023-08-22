What does further Big Ten growth mean?

Aug. 22—CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten had 14 teams with plans to add USC and UCLA when the Illinois men's basketball team left for its trip to Spain.

By the time the Illini came back from 10 days abroad, things had changed. Oregon and Washington were their newest future conference rivals. The Big Ten and Big 12 delivered simultaneous, likely conference-killing blows to the Pac-12.

It was a TV-driven football decision. How an 18-team Big Ten will work in that sport isn't quite as tricky, especially since plans were already made for 16 teams. A full schedule even.

Yet there was no play for "simply" adding USC and UCLA in the basketball hemisphere. And there's still no plan with the conference leaning in even more to its West Coast branch.

"It will be interesting to see how we shape all of this," Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood said. "I don't know what that's going to look like yet, but we're going to have to figure that stuff out pretty soon, as they're obviously coming in a year.

"Excited, and yet there's some question marks in terms of what a league will look like with 18 teams. We'll figure that out. We've got a really smart people, and Tony (Petitti) in our commissioner's chair has been fabulous."

Underwood was fairly certain the Big Ten would have to increase its number of conference games, currently set at 20, when only USC and UCLA were set to join for the 2024-25 season. Add in Oregon and Washington, too, and that scenario becomes even more likely.

Whatever it takes to crown as "true" a champion as possible.

"That's my personal belief," Underwood said. "I don't know where everybody else is with that. You have to appease your TV partners. They're going to want high-quality games. You've got 18 teams, and a true round robin is 34 games. We're obviously not going to do that, but you want as true a champion as you can get."

It's not just the number of games to schedule. It's how to build that schedule so travel is less of an issue. Football is easy. A single game a week — 12 of them in a 13-week span — and played either Friday night or at some point in a Saturday full of games.

Basketball scheduling will be trickier. The Big Ten already plays every night of the week, and adding more teams isn't going to lesson that daily load. Underwood proposed splitting the conference into several groups and then meeting at a neutral site to knock out two or three games in a long weekend as a way to meet both scheduling and travel demands.

"I happen to be a fan of that," Underwood said. "Meet in three different regions of the country and get two to three games. I don't know what it will look like. There's been no talk of it yet. It's just me sitting around thinking, which is probably scary."

What Underwood is certain of is the Big Ten got better with its additional westward expansion. Oregon has played in seven NCAA tournaments and averaged just shy of 25 wins in Dana Altman's 13-year run as coach. Mike Hopkins hasn't been as successful at Washington with just one NCAA tournament appearance in six seasons, but he's landed two of the program's top five recruits (Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels) in the last two decades.

"It will be a great, great league," Underwood said. "You could see 14 teams in this league make the NCAA tournament."

About the NCAA tournament. Is it only a matter of time before the 68-team event gets bigger, too, in March? Underwood is less sure on that front.

"There's always a little apprehension with something that's new," the Illinois coach said. "We've got something really, really special in the NCAA basketball tournament. It's one of the unique and, obviously, profitable and fun events in all of sport. It's not a series. It's one game. If you don't play well, you go home.

"We have (362) teams, and only 68 get in. What that will look like, I don't know. Sometimes more is not better. Sometimes it is. We're in that predicament now."

But Underwood is adamant college basketball can continue to grow. That it could become more of a factor when media rights deals are renegotiated. The Big Ten's current seven-year, $7 billion deal will be back up for grabs before the SEC, Big 12 or ACC get a chance to land a new one.

"As we grow in the world of TV and streaming, I think it's got tremendous potential and tremendous opportunity," Underwood said. "It's such a great game. You're going to see potential 22- or 24-game leagues. Those are quality games. Those are elite games, and those are games that I think people want to see and people want to get behind.

"The next jump, I think, could come in basketball. That's my opinion. I've never had that conversation with anybody else. I just think basketball can continue to build and grow."