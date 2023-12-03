When does FSU football learn College Football Playoff fate? Selection show schedule, time

CHARLOTTE, N.C - Florida State football polished off a perfect regular season with a 16-6 victory over Louisville in the ACC Championship Saturday here at Bank of America Stadium.

Behind an elite defense, the No. 4 Seminoles (13-0) joined No. 2 Michigan (13-0) and No. 3 Washington (13-0) as the only undefeated Power 5 conference champions.

Yet, while the Wolverines and Huskies don't have much to worry about Sunday.

While the pair is guaranteed to be included in the four-team College Football Playoff, there is still a shred of doubt and uncertainty if FSU will make the playoff field when it is announced at noon on ESPN.

In the last 25 seasons - dating back to the beginning of the BCS in 1998 - no undefeated Power 5 team has been denied an opportunity to play for a national championship in favor of a team with a loss (only undefeated P5 team to not play in BCS National Championship Game or make CFP was Auburn in 2004 when USC and Oklahoma were also undefeated).

The Seminoles, which have wins over LSU, Clemson (on the road), Duke and Louisville should be a lock for the College Football Playoffs.

But the committee could opt to add 1-loss SEC and Big 12 Champions, Alabama and Texas, respectively, due to the question marks about the Seminoles on offense following the injury of redshirt senior and Heisman Trophy candidate Jordan Travis.

Backup Tate Rodemaker picked up a key win over rival Florida on the road and freshman Brock Glenn made his first career start and beat Louisville in the ACC Championship Game.

"There's a lot of great teams that are out there, a lot of talented teams, and there's a lot of teams with ability. But a lot of those teams that have the ability, they've shown the ability and they've lost games," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said in an on-field interview at the end of Saturday's game.

"This team has not. This team has responded to all situations. This team has fought no matter what the circumstance was, they've just continued to believe in who they were, and that's what football is all about. It's hard to win a game, but these guys have found a way in every situation, and I'm just so proud of them and proud of all that they've accomplished."

Here's what you need to know about the College Football Playoff Selection Show.

How to watch College Football Selection Show

Date : Sunday, Dec. 3

Time : Noon ET

TV channel : ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

Which programs are in contention

The undefeated conference champions:

No. 2 Michigan

The resume:

Big 10 Champions; 13-0, 9-0 Big 10

Defeated Iowa in Big 10 Championship 23-0 Saturday

Beat No. 6 Ohio State 30-24 on Nov. 25; Win over No. 10 Penn State

ESPN Predictor: 100%

No. 3 Washington

The resume:

Pac-12 Champions; 13-0, 9-0 Pac-12

Defeated Oregon in Pac-12 Championship 34-31 Friday

Two wins over No. 5 Oregon (36-33 in Seattle on Oct. 14)

ESPN Predictor: 99%

No. 4 Florida State

The resume:

ACC Champions; 13-0, 8-0 ACC

Defeated Louisville in ACC Championship 16-6 Saturday

Wins over No. 13 LSU and No. 14 Louisville

ESPN Predictor: 97%

One-loss conference champions

No. 7 Texas

The resume:

Big 12 Champions; 12-1, 8-1 Big 12

Defeated Oklahoma State in Big 12 Championship 49-21 Saturday

Win over No. 8 Alabama (34-24 on Sept. 9 in Tuscaloosa)

ESPN Predictor: 55%

No. 8 Alabama

The resume:

SEC Champions; 12-1, 8-0 SEC

Defeated Georgia in SEC Championship 27-24 Saturday

Wins over No. 1 Georgia, No. 21 Tennessee, No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 13 LSU

ESPN Predictor: 42%

Non-conference champion 'contenders'

No. 1 Georgia

The resume:

12-1, 8-0 SEC

Lost to Alabama in SEC Championship 27-24 Saturday

Wins over No. No. 9 Missouri, 11 Ole Miss and No. 21 Tennesse

ESPN Predictor: 3%

Note: Defending two-time CFP Champions; saw their 29-game win streak snapped vs. Crimson Tide on Saturday

No. 6 Ohio State

The resume:

12-1, 8-1 Big 10

Did not play in conference championship

Wins over No. 10 Penn State and No. 17 Notre Dame

ESPN Predictor: 4%

The Democrat predicts College Football Playoff for selection Sunday

Top four teams of College Football Playoff

1. Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten)

2. Washington (13-0, 9-0 Pac-12)

3. Florida State (13-0, 8-0 ACC)

4. Alabama (12-1, 8-0 SEC)

First two out:

5. Texas (12-1, 8-1 Big 12)

6. Georgia (12-1, 8-0 SEC)

