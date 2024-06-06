How does four-star Jaelyne Matthews feel about Rutgers football after his OV?

Jaelyne Matthews is in the midst of a busy time in his recruitment. The four-star offensive lineman just had an official visit to Rutgers over the weekend and now has official visits lined up for Miami and Tennessee.

The official visit for Matthews at Rutgers ran Saturday through Monday because he attended prom on Friday night. Most of the recruits on campus saw their official visits run from Friday through Sunday afternoon.

Matthews is a prominent national recruit. The Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey) offensive tackle is the No. 93 player in the nation in the ESPN 300. He is the second-ranked recruit by ESPN in New Jersey’s class of 2025.

“This weekend went well. I feel as though the coaching staff recruiting me and (they were) making my girlfriend and her family feel at home,” Matthews told Rutgers Wire on Tuesday night.

Following his freshman season, Matthews was first offered by Rutgers.

Matthews said that one thing he wanted to know over the weekend from Rutgers was that he was a priority for them.

The Scarlet Knights are in a crowded recruitment that includes some of the top programs in the nation.

“Yes, they for sure did make me a priority,” Matthews said.

He posted an update about his Rutgers recruitment over the weekend.

In terms of where Rutgers is in his recruitment, Matthews said that the weekend was good and re-inforced his feelings about the direction of the Scarlet Knights. Last year, Rutgers finished with a winning record for the first time since 2014.

They beat Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl to cap off the season.

“They pretty much stayed the same,” Matthews said of where things stand with Rutgers. “I feel as though Rutgers is a great program and they are going to do great things and I wish them the best of luck.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire