When does the Formula 1 season start and what is the 2021 race schedule?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Formula One is set to return for the new season later in March, with 23 races and their locations all now confirmed.
Sir Lewis Hamilton had himself quite the season last time, winning a record-equalling seventh World Drivers’ Championship title while also leading the fight to bring equality into the world of F1 and even earning himself a knighthood along the way.
Now the chase for another record and winning season starts anew, with Mercedes hoping to retain their Constructors’ Championship title once more, having won the last seven years.
The 2021 season schedule has now been confirmed by F1 bosses and, barring any late alterations, fans can now plan when and where they’ll be watching each week.
Here’s everything you need to know about the new upcoming season, which runs through to mid-December.
When does the season start?
The new 2021 F1 season starts on March 28. Testing will take place across 12-14 of the month, while Practice 1 is on Friday 26th. Qualifying takes place on the 27th, with the race itself on Sunday 28th, starting at 4pm GMT.
Where is the first race?
The opening Grand Prix race of the season will take place in Bahrain.
Where can I watch it?
The entire season will be shown on the Sky Sports F1 channel.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.
Full 2021 race schedule
Race 1: March 28, Bahrain GP
R2: April 18, Emilia-Romagna GP
R3: May 2, Portuguese GP
R4: May 9, Spanish GP
R5: May 23, Monaco GP
R6: June 6, Azerbaijan GP
R7: June 13, Canadian GP
R8: June 27, French GP
R9: July 4, Austrian GP
R10: July 18, British GP
R11: August 1, Hungarian GP
R12: August 29: Belgian GP
R13: September 5, Dutch GP
R14: September 12, Italian GP
R15: September 26, Russian GP
R16: October 3, Singapore GP
R17: October 10, Japanese GP
R18: October 24, United States GP
R19: October 31, Mexico City GP
R20: November 7, Sao Paulo GP
R21: November 21, Australian GP
R22: December 5, Saudi Arabian GP
R23: December 12, Abu Dhabi GP
Full driver line-up
Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Botas
Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez
McLaren: Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo
Aston Martin: Lance Stroll, Sebastian Vettel
Alpine: Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz
AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda
Alfa Romeo Racing: Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi
Haas F1 Team: Mick Schumacher, Nikita Mazepin
Williams: George Russell, Nicholas Latifi
2021 Championship winner odds
Hamilton - 2/5
Verstappen - 5/1
Bottas - 9/1
Perez - 18/1
Leclerc - 25/1
Ricciardo - 50/1
Alonso - 66/1
Sainz - 100/1
Vettel - 100/1
Norris - 100/1
Other drivers rated at 250/1 or higher.