When does the Formula 1 season start and what is the 2021 race schedule?

Formula One is set to return for the new season later in March, with 23 races and their locations all now confirmed.

Sir Lewis Hamilton had himself quite the season last time, winning a record-equalling seventh World Drivers’ Championship title while also leading the fight to bring equality into the world of F1 and even earning himself a knighthood along the way.

Now the chase for another record and winning season starts anew, with Mercedes hoping to retain their Constructors’ Championship title once more, having won the last seven years.

The 2021 season schedule has now been confirmed by F1 bosses and, barring any late alterations, fans can now plan when and where they’ll be watching each week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new upcoming season, which runs through to mid-December.

When does the season start?

The new 2021 F1 season starts on March 28. Testing will take place across 12-14 of the month, while Practice 1 is on Friday 26th. Qualifying takes place on the 27th, with the race itself on Sunday 28th, starting at 4pm GMT.

Where is the first race?

The opening Grand Prix race of the season will take place in Bahrain.

Where can I watch it?

The entire season will be shown on the Sky Sports F1 channel.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Full 2021 race schedule

Race 1: March 28, Bahrain GP

R2: April 18, Emilia-Romagna GP

R3: May 2, Portuguese GP

R4: May 9, Spanish GP

R5: May 23, Monaco GP

R6: June 6, Azerbaijan GP

R7: June 13, Canadian GP

R8: June 27, French GP

R9: July 4, Austrian GP

R10: July 18, British GP

R11: August 1, Hungarian GP

R12: August 29: Belgian GP

R13: September 5, Dutch GP

R14: September 12, Italian GP

R15: September 26, Russian GP

R16: October 3, Singapore GP

R17: October 10, Japanese GP

R18: October 24, United States GP

R19: October 31, Mexico City GP

R20: November 7, Sao Paulo GP

R21: November 21, Australian GP

R22: December 5, Saudi Arabian GP

R23: December 12, Abu Dhabi GP

Full driver line-up

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Botas

Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez

McLaren: Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo

Aston Martin: Lance Stroll, Sebastian Vettel

Alpine: Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz

AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda

Alfa Romeo Racing: Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi

Haas F1 Team: Mick Schumacher, Nikita Mazepin

Williams: George Russell, Nicholas Latifi

2021 Championship winner odds

Hamilton - 2/5

Verstappen - 5/1

Bottas - 9/1

Perez - 18/1

Leclerc - 25/1

Ricciardo - 50/1

Alonso - 66/1

Sainz - 100/1

Vettel - 100/1

Norris - 100/1

Other drivers rated at 250/1 or higher.