Does Football Power Index get Florida Gators 2024 projection correct?

ESPN recently released its Football Power Index — a power rating that tracks each team’s strength relative to an average Football Bowl Subdivision school — for all 134 FBS teams in 2024. In the data, programs are rated on offense, defense and special teams.

Among those listed are the Florida Gators, who landed at No. 20 overall despite a projected .500 regular-season record. However, the strength of schedule facing Billy Napier and Co. is among the most formidable in the nation which earned the Orange and Blue the highest ranking for a 6-6 projection.

The Oklahoman’s Justin Martinez took a look at the Southeastern Conference’s status in the FPI rankings, in which Florida sits at No. 11 among its league peers. Much of the reason for the Gators’ strong strength of schedule is the brutal gauntlet that the SEC has to offer.

So do the numbers pass the eye test? Martinez thinks so, verifying the projections as accurate.

“Quarterback Graham Mertz should be solid in his second season with Florida, and Arizona State transfer Elijhah Badger will form a good receiver duo with Eugene Wilson III,” Martinez begins.

“The Gators should also improve defensively with numerous returners and transfer pickups such as South Carolina linebacker Grayson Howard and Washington safety Asa Turner. But Florida’s tough schedule will prevent it from cracking the top 10 of the standings.”

The SEC rankings are headed by the Georgia Bulldogs in the top spot, followed by the Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, Tennessee Volunteers, Missouri Tigers, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers to round out the top 10.

Florida’s 2024 season opener

The Gators open up the 2024 schedule against the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31 in Gainesville, Florida. Kickoff time is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ABC Sports.

Follow us @GatorsWire on X, formerly known as Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire