How does a football player earn the nickname ‘Milk’?
Just exactly how does a football player at the University of Notre Dame earn the nickname “Milk” of all things?
Notre Dame long snapper Michael Vinson was mic’d up at a recent Notre Dame practice and was quick to display his personality.
Besides how he got the nickname you’ll see Vinson share some great excitement for a teammate after a big kick and see his moment in the sun as a punt returner a few days ago. Check it out below:
Well, this episode of Irish Wired is udderly awesome.
Go behind-the-scenes with @NDFootball's legen-dairy specialist, @michaelvinson55, better known as Milk. 🥛 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/VDpf1Nanrh
— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) August 29, 2021
2 percent Tuesdays need to immediately be a thing.
Notre Dame opens the 2021 football season on September 5 at Florida State.
Related:
Desmond Howard has Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff