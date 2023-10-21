Does Florida play today? College football schedule for Gators' game after Week 8 bye

After a high-scoring, down-to-the-wire 41-39 win for Florida over South Carolina last week, the Gators (5-2, 3-1 SEC play) are in good position for the stretch run in the SEC East.

Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz excelled in the first half, throwing for 1,897 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions while Florida pulled off a big win over SEC East foe Tennessee.

But with games against No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Florida State and No. 19 LSU remaining on the schedule, the Gators have a tough back half of the season. In that sense, their Week 8 bye couldn't have come a better time.

Here's everything you need to know about the Gators' schedule for the rest of the season:

Does Florida play today?

Florida will not play this week. The Gators are on their designated bye week ahead of their game against No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) in their annual neutral site game in Jacksonville on Oct. 28. Florida has lost five of its last six, and last won in 2020.

Following that game, the Gators will face Arkansas at home, and then No. 20 Missouri and No. 19 LSU on the road. They close the regular season against Florida State at home.

Florida schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 No. 14 Utah 24, Florida 11 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida 49, McNeese 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida 29, No. 9 Tennessee 16* Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida 22, Charlotte 7 Saturday, Sept. 30 Kentucky 33, Florida 14* Saturday, Oct. 7 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14* Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida 41, South Carolina 39* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 1 Georgia (Jacksonville)* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 19 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 20 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 4 Florida State Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)**

College football schedule Week 8

Here is the full SEC schedule for Week 8 of the college football season:

Matchup Location Time (ET) TV Mississippi State at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. Noon ESPN No. 15 Tennessee at No. 8 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 3:30 p.m. CBS South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri Columbia, Mo. 3:30 p.m. SEC Network No. 12 Ole Miss at Auburn Auburn, Ala. 7 p.m. ESPN Army at No. 19 LSU Baton Rouge, La. 7:30 p.m. SEC Network

