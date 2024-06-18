Does farewell message confirm no return for Dennis?

[SNS]

Bournemouth goalkeeper Will Dennis has perhaps confirmed he will not be returning to Kilmarnock by sharing a farewell message wishing the club "every success going forward".

The 23-year-old played a key role while on loan in Ayrshire last term, keeping 12 clean sheets in 36 league games in an impressive campaign.

Dennis says achieving a fourth-placed finish made the season "enjoyable and unforgettable".

In a social media post, he added: "I would like to start off by thanking all of the staff for bringing me in and supporting me during my time at the club, by having faith and pushing me throughout the season.

"To the fans, thank you for being so welcoming to myself and my family. Either in the stands or streets your support has been amazing and I will always be grateful.

"Thanks again and I wish the club every success going forward."