Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon discuss number 30’s big day in Cleveland. Ekeler tallied 199 total yards, and 2 touchdowns. His second straight huge game catapulted him back to the top of the fantasy football running back scoring chart. And have the Chargers found a Robin to go with their backfield Batman? Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.