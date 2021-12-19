Bernie Ecclestone Is No Fan of Lewis Hamilton's Knighthood

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

Berine Ecclestone says 'only people who have done something for the country' should be knighted.

Hamilton eclipsed Michael Schumacher's all-time F1 victory tally back in 2020.

Ecclestone claims Mercedes' Toto Wolff deserves an Oscar for his angry reaction in Abu Dhabi.

Does seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton really deserve his knighthood?

According to Bernie Ecclestone he doesn’t.

On Wednesday, just days after narrowly missing a record eighth world title in Abu Dhabi, the Mercedes driver was officially knighted by Prince Charles in a traditional sword ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted, following Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jackie Stewart. But the seven-time champion became the first to be awarded the honor while still actively racing.

"Only people who have really done something for the country should be knighted," 91-year-old Ecclestone, the former F1 leader, told the German broadcaster n-tv.

"I don't think many people who are knighted now really deserve it. They all make a lot of money and donate some to charity, but they haven't done anything specific for the country," he added.

Ecclestone, who is still an advisor to F1, also commented on the final race of the season and all the controversy around it. Mercedes said after the race it would protest the results but withdrew the protest a few days later:

“If you want to think about it carefully, on the first lap of that race [Hamilton] went off the circuit and came back on again and Verstappen stayed on the circuit and did absolutely nothing wrong.

“Lewis wasn’t punished at all for this so shouldn’t be complaining too much.”

He also hit out at Hamilton's Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, for the way he behaved after Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the world championship in Abu Dhabi.

"Other team members were probably angry too," the Briton said, "but he was the only one to show it.

"If Mercedes don't win the championship retrospectively, he should at least get an Oscar for acting."

In a “so what else is new” scenario, Ecclestone’s comments immediately lit up social media.

