Does every bearded Eagles lineman look like Jason Kelce?
Apparently Eagles offensive linemen are being mistaken for Jason Kelce in public. John Clark took to the locker room to get the details.
Anthony Fabiano, Sua Opeta, Ryan Bates and even the man himself chime in on what has become a fun story out of camp.
To see the whole story, check out the video above.
