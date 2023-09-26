How does the ESPN Matchup Predictor view the remainder of Oklahoma’s 2023 schedule?

It may not have been a dominating win for the Oklahoma Sooners, but it was a comfortable win. The Sooners beat a tough Cincinnati Bearcats team by two touchdowns, covering the 13.5 point spread on the road.

It rarely felt as if the Sooners were in danger of losing that game. That’s a great sign of what’s to come for Oklahoma.

They may not be a finished product yet, but they’re playing good football in all three phases and look like a much-improved team.

The proof will be in the pudding though. The Sooners will get Iowa State’s best shot this week before the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 7, but anything’s possible for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023.

The ESPN Matchup Predictor loves the Sooners going forward. Here’s a look at how the win probabilities changed after week four for each of OU’s remaining games.

Sept. 30: Iowa State Cyclones (Norman)

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 94.3% (Down from 94.8%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma 79-7-2

Projected running record: 5-0

Cotton Bowl (Dallas)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 53.9% (Down from 60.7%)

All-Time Series: Texas leads 63-50-5

Projected running record: 6-0

Oct. 14: Bye Week

If the computer projection holds up, the Oklahoma Sooners would be 6-0 heading into their bye week. Things are trending toward that possibility, but the Texas game is a huge test.

Even if they were to go into the bye week at 5-1, they’d still be in a much better spot than they were a year ago and still have a chance to contend for the Big 12 title.

Oct. 21: UCF Knights (Norman)

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 86.9% (Up from 86.3%)

All-Time Series: First meeting between the two teams.

Projected running record: 7-0

Oct. 28: Kansas Jayhawks (Lawrence)

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 89.6% (Down from 92%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 80-27-6

Projected running record: 8-0

Nov. 4: BEDLAM - Oklahoma State (Stillwater)

Boone Pickens Stadium (Stillwater)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 93.1% (Down from 93.9%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 91-19-7

Projected running record: 9-0

Nov. 11: West Virginia Mountaineers (Norman)

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 94.4% (Down from 95.6%)

All-Time Series: 11-3

Projected running record:10-0

Nov. 18: BYU Cougars (Provo)

LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 92.3% (Up from 92.1%)

All-Time Series: BYU leads 2-0

Projected running record: 11-0

Nov. 24: TCU Horned Frogs (Norman)

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 85.6% (Down from 88.7%)

All-Time Series: 17-6

Projected running record: 12-0

Analysis

For the second week in a row, the ESPN Matchup Predictor believes the Oklahoma Sooners are going to make it through the regular season undefeated. Oklahoma lost probability points in six of their eight remaining games. In two games they gained probability points. Their matchups with UCF and BYU, two teams that lost in week four.

Iowa State’s win over Oklahoma State made them look better in the eyes of the computer. And even though the Cowboys lost, they looked better than they had in their loss to South Alabama, hence the move back toward Oklahoma State’s favor.

They’ll have a great shot to run the table if they can get by Texas. At the same time, games against Kansas, West Virginia, and BYU look tougher than they might have in the preseason four weeks into 2023.

